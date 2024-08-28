From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than a year ago, resident doctors at Penn Medicine voted to form a union, and have been bargaining with the health system over a contract since. But they have hit a sticking point, so this week, the residents plan to demand a contract, both inside and outside Penn’s hospitals.

Union organizers had planned to gather with residents in front of Pennsylvania Hospital on Tuesday during their lunch break to give out food and celebrate a petition that the vast majority of residents had signed to support the union. However, Penn Medicine security drove them off the sidewalk, saying that Penn Medicine owns the sidewalk, and that the five people gathered in front of the hospital constituted a “crowd” that created an “access emergency.” The guards demanded the union organizers go more than a block away to stand in front of a building that Penn Medicine does not own.

The union organizers said they will file a complaint of unfair labor practices with the National Labor Relations Board.

Philadelphia’s Streets Department website says sidewalks are private property, but it is unclear whether a property owner has the right to deny someone access to a sidewalk. WHYY News has contacted the Streets Department for comment and will update this story if it responds.

The union and Penn Medicine have agreed on some parts of the contract, like better paid parental leave policies and more sick and personal days. However, the big sticking point now is over wages.

Medical residents can work up to 80 hours a week. They say they do most of the work taking care of patients in hospitals, but are not paid enough for it.

Residents end up making not much more than minimum wage once they take into account the number of hours they work, said Andrew Wade, a third-year internal medicine resident.

“Knowing that we’re not being valued for the work that we’re doing is very hard,” he said.