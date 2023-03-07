Dr. Jackson Steincamp, an internal medicine resident, said this also extends to issues that affect patient care. For instance, he said Penn Medicine installed a CT scanner at the new building at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, which is staffed overnight. But that means the CT scanner at an older building is no longer staffed after hours, so intensive care patients who need one of these scans must be wheeled over to the new building. He said residents, nurses, and attending physicians claim Penn Medicine has left the issue without any fix, despite their requests.

“It feels like those kinds of issues are not being heard by the people who actually would be able to be in a position to hire a new tech … to staff the CT scanner, for instance.”

The residents filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with the Committee of Interns and Residents, which represents resident physicians around the country. Communications director Sunyata Altenor has worked with this organization for 10 years, and she says there was not always as much interest in unionizing.

“Every week we’d have a handful trickle in and that would be normal in most of the history here,” she said. “Once COVID hit, we were seeing 20, 30, 40, 50 inquiries come in on a weekly basis.”

Altenor said residents who want to unionize understand the program is supposed to be hard work, with long hours. But they want to be treated fairly for their efforts, at a workplace they cannot just choose to leave, as it’s a required part of their training.

“It’s easy to exploit physicians during this time in their career,” she said. “They’re only going to be there for a few years. It’s sort of expected that you go through this hard hazing culture and then you come out at the other end an attending physician.”

Residents at the University of Vermont Medical Center voted to form a union last year. Dr. Kaley Kinnamon, a third-year neurology resident, said negotiations are taking longer than anticipated, and they have similar priorities to residents in other programs: parental leave, better workplaces, and compensation for taking extra shifts. She said the drive to unionize comes down to residents being at the bottom of the hierarchy in health care.

“They’re the people that are always there in the hospital … if you’re coming into the hospital after regular work hours, chances are that the person that you’re going to be seeing is a resident or a fellow,” she said. “When you’re left with all of that burden and also when … financial losses and things like that tend to affect you first, like that causes a lot of frustration and anxiety.”

Following the successful union vote for residents, support staff including maintenance workers and technicians are unionizing as well.

The union for residents at Jersey City Medical Center has already argued for a better work environment in the years since they’ve organized, said Dr. Andrea Attenasio, a fourth-year resident in orthopedic surgery. For instance, she said they managed to ask the hospital to provide food for residents who work after hours; to provide bedsheets for the rooms where residents stay if they work overnight; and to stop tying salary increases for residents to overall hospital performance, a major concern with rising inflation and cost of living.

Jersey City Medical Center said they could not accommodate an interview request.

Dr. Attenasio said the bargaining power and strength in numbers that comes from being a union member makes a difference for residents, who are matched with a site based on an algorithm, and cannot easily change their workplace should they have issues.

“It’s an automatic support system and it allows you to go to your hospital administration as a united front.”

Disclosure: Penn Medicine is among WHYY’s financial supporters.