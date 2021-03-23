Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia’s Center City vaccination site will soon switch over to the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials announced Monday.

Starting Tuesday, for the next three weeks, the site will finish giving second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, but will no longer administer first doses or accept walk-ups.

Once those second doses are done, the site will begin doling out the one-dose vaccine for two weeks, according to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helps run the location.

The Center City Vaccination site opened on March 3, with the stated goal of “expanding the rate of vaccinations in the City of Philadelphia in an efficient, effective, and equitable manner, with a focus on communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection.”

Since then, vaccination clinics have multiplied around Philadelphia. There are now rotating City-run clinics in several neighborhoods, as well as pop-up clinics targeting people from under-served backgrounds or who hold specific high-risk professions. That’s in addition to the pharmacies, community health centers, and hospitals which receive and hand out doses.