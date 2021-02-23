Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia opened on Tuesday its first city-run mass COVID-19 vaccination site for eligible residents in Phase 1B. The clinic at North Philly’s Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center is one of three opening this week with the aim of making the vaccines easy to access in traditionally underserved neighborhoods.

“There’s been this discussion about these large-scale facilities, and that’s all great — drive-throughs, Convention Center — but the people live here,” said City Council President Darrell Clarke.

The first woman in line was 99 years old and had been coming to the center for 43 years, said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

“We’re making this available at her center to protect her and she’s clearly medically vulnerable, and that’s the sort of people we want to vaccinate here today,” Farley said.

Still, it was easy to find people from other parts of the city in line.