‘Strapped for finances’: Pa. college students scramble for resources amid coronavirus closures

Kaitlin Howard did not imagine sophomore year of college ending like this, struggling to connect to virtual classes via the overburdened internet connection at her family’s home.

Howard, 19, is a commuter who studies theatre at Temple University, and with campus officially closed during the coronavirus shutdown, she’s barred from her typical routine: going to the library to connect.

That’s made participating in livestream classes difficult.

“Whenever there’s a discussion, I have to type it into the chat because they can’t hear me,” said Howard, who lives in nearby North Philadelphia.

As colleges and universities across the country have been forced to pivot to a virtual new normal, many face the similar challenges as in the K-12 system, where deep inequities of opportunity can leave students falling through the cracks.

It’s not just internet connection. College students nationally are having to adjust to cancelled income from federal work-study jobs that are no longer available, unexpected travel, storage and housing expenses as they vacate their campuses, and growing food needs as campuses shut down dining halls to slow the spread of coronavirus.

For Howard, a big part of the current stress is finding ways to focus on school work. University practice rooms and creative labs provide space and freedom that are hard to find in her small bedroom. And she says it’s been difficult to complete assignments and learn online.

“We don’t have the library. We don’t have practice rooms. There’s nobody to accompany us on the piano if you need to practice a song,” Howard said.

She’s also one of the many Temple students who work in the restaurant industry for extra income. As nonessential businesses were made to close amid this pandemic, Howard had to apply for unemployment, which won’t cover her books and tuition expenses.

For students who lived on campus before the shutdowns, the question of room and board reimbursement has been looming.

Across Pennsylvania, colleges are taking different approaches on how to account for unused housing and meal plan balances. Some, such as Temple, have offered prorated reimbursements. Others are providing students with room and board credits, which they can apply to their next semester.

Temple University opted to partially reimburse students for unused housing. According to university spokesman, Ray Betzner, most on-campus students have already had their refunds credited to their student accounts, where they can then transfer the money to a personal checking account.

The logistics can be trickier for students who rent off-campus housing. Temple advised such students to go back home, but many students couldn’t get out of their leases and decided to stay.

Temple approved about 200 students for emergency, on-campus housing throughout the rest of the semester. This includes students who live abroad and can’t make the trip home, and students with other extenuating circumstances.

Betzner says these students will have access to grab-and-go meals, which they can access at a designated dining hall. A remote food pantry is open twice a week to any Temple student, where they will be provided with a week’s worth of groceries.