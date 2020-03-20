City revises its plan for Philly kids in need of meals during school shutdown

Philadelphia officials are revising their plans to distribute meals to children who are out of school during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Monday, the city will provide families packages of three breakfasts and three lunches per student at 50 schools throughout Philadelphia. The meals will be served Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

Meals will also be distributed at select charter schools across the city, including at Mastery, Aspira and Universal sites.

In addition, six Philadelphia Housing Authority locations will offer breakfast and lunch.

And three centers for older adults will also provide pick-up meals for seniors Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.