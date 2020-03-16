Coronavirus school closures hit Philly families, test city response plan

Three days after officials reluctantly closed Philadelphia’s schools, families braced for a new normal Monday: a life unexpectedly without school in the poorest big city in America.

On Friday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all public and charter schools for the next two weeks. The historic decision is hoped to hasten the spread of COVID-19. It’s also sparked a host of questions and logistical concerns.

How will the city feed children who rely on free breakfast and lunch? What will parents do for childcare if they still need to report to work? And what will children do to fill the hours typically spent in class?

Philadelphians started to answer those questions Monday, cobbling together contingencies to account for the sudden loss of a linchpin institution.

City leaders created an 80-site network for children to receive some of the services schools normally provide. The network includes 30 schools where families can take two “grab and go” meals and 50 recreation centers tasked with providing activities for any children that arrive.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Superintendent William Hite plan to visit one of these sites Monday morning: Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia, where a school police officer and other support staff will be on-site to distribute food.

This sort of safety net pops up every summer in Philadelphia, with rec centers becoming hubs of urban life in school off-months, but Philadelphia officials had just 48 hours to rush this system into place. City leaders made clear on Friday that they preferred not to close schools, but felt they had no choice.

“This has been a horrible few weeks and [we’re] going to have continuous challenges,” said Brian Abernathy, Philadelphia’s managing director.

This is a continuing story and will be updated throughout the day by reporters Avi-Wolfman Arent, Miles Bryan and Bill Hangley of the Philadelphia Public School Notebook.