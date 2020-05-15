Pa.’s largest nurses’ union accuses hospitals of misinforming state officials about protective equipment

A spokesperson for the state health department declined to respond to whether officials were being misinformed, but said Levine “appreciates the concerns raised in this letter.”

A spokesperson for the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania did not address the claims raised in the letter, but said hospitals are following the state’s guidance on safety measures and sharing supplies with one another when facilities face a shortfall.

“Early in the COVID-19 response, hospitals received shipments of personal protective equipment to help equip staff for dealing with presumed and confirmed COVID-19 patients,” spokesperson Rachel Moore said. “While we have seen some improvements in the supply chain, some areas remain under strain as additional cases continue to spread and the wider global market supply continues to trail demand.”

Since March 6, the state health department has required hospitals to report, three times a day, “the expected number of days remaining N95 respirators will last, the expected number of days remaining other PPE will last, and the number of employees unavailable for work,” spokesperson Nate Wardle said in an email. “Each of these reporting items are so the department can assist those facilities in need.”

The letter does not contend that facilities lack supplies or that they aren’t following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic guidelines. But those “crisis mode” standards “have given hospitals an excuse and enabled them to ignore basic protections and safety standards for health-care workers, and we are the ones suffering,” Warshaw said.

“Pennsylvania health-care professionals are scared, exhausted, starting to get sick, and some are dying,” he wrote in the letter. “These frontline warriors read the guidance that hospitals receive from your department and believe that [it is] written solely to protect hospital interests at the expense of their health and safety.”

Gov. Tom Wolf began shutting down the state’s economy and ordering residents to stay home in March to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The state has largely avoided that worst-case scenario, leading Levine to allow hospitals to perform elective procedures as long as those facilities can still help patients sick with COVID-19.

However, Levine said the state won’t give masks or other protective equipment to hospitals that start those procedures.

Until issues with PPE rationing and a lack of testing are resolved, the nurses’ union said it “vehemently opposes” hospitals restarting elective procedures — something that has been a priority for health systems because they generate 30% to 50% of revenue.

Nationwide, hospitals have suffered massive financial losses expected to total $200 billion for the four-month period from March through June, according to a recent American Hospital Association report.

Warshaw said “conditions remain unsafe for health-care professionals,” and resuming elective procedures will put further strain on limited resources.

“The action of reopening elective surgeries and procedures is a huge contradiction to the declared crisis status,” Warshaw said in the letter. “If the reason they can’t follow normal protections and safety standards is their declaration that they are ‘in a crisis,’ then they can’t reopen elective procedures.”