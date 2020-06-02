Iconic Jersey Shore venue cancels outdoor summer concert series

A venerable Asbury Park club — revered for helping to launch some of New Jersey’s musical legends — has canceled its outdoor concert series amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Stone Pony Summer Stage will go on hiatus until 2021, said Caroline O’Toole, the venue’s general manager.

“Let us always keep our hearts open to the healing power of music,” O’Toole said.

Current ticketholders can email questions to boxofficequestions@gmail.com.