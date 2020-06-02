Donate

Iconic Jersey Shore venue cancels outdoor summer concert series

Stone Pony Summer Stage

(Stone Pony Summer Stage/Facebook)

A venerable Asbury Park club — revered for helping to launch some of New Jersey’s musical legends — has canceled its outdoor concert series amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Stone Pony Summer Stage will go on hiatus until 2021, said Caroline O’Toole, the venue’s general manager.

“Let us always keep our hearts open to the healing power of music,” O’Toole said.

Current ticketholders can email questions to boxofficequestions@gmail.com.

The venue announced that a “strong” 2021 lineup is taking form and includes several rescheduled concerts that were originally slated for this summer. Some of the summer billing included the Violent Femmes, Southside Johnny and The Go Go’s.

The Stone Pony has long been actively involved in the Asbury Park community and has recently supported various pandemic-related efforts, including hosting livestreams for local musicians and launching fundraising campaigns for the community.

In 2018, Money Magazine ranked Asbury Park as the second-best beach town in the U.S.

