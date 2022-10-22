A pro pickleball tournament heads to the Jersey Shore next year

Professional pickleball players will gather at the Jersey Shore next year for a major tournament.

The sport, which has surged in popularity in recent years, uses a shortened, tennis-style court with rackets smaller than those used for tennis. The pickleballs themselves are similar to wiffleball, but a bit harder and larger. The sport has been expanding over the past few years and is increasingly popular at the Jersey Shore.

Next year, APP Tour Founder Ken Herman says hundreds of “pickleballers” will compete in Avalon just after Labor Day. The group held a tournament stop further north in Hamilton, New Jersey, but people kept telling him to check out the popularity of the game at the South Jersey shore resorts, so he went to Avalon.

“I drove down here back in August and met with the team, met with the city officials, and just completely fell in love with the venue,” Herman said. “They’re putting ten more additional pickleball courts in, so we’ll have 20 dedicated courts. Plus we’re going to bring in three championship courts for a venue of 23, and we’re a half a block away from the ocean.”