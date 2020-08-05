Down the Shore

Isaias destroys outdoor venue at Long Beach Island’s Surflight Theatre

The Surflight Theatre's destroyed tent on Tuesday, August 4. (Image courtesy of the Surflight Theatre)

Fierce winds from Tropical Storm Isaias destroyed the outdoor venue at Long Beach Island’s Surflight Theatre.

Already reeling from the coronavirus, forcing the Beach Haven theater to hold performances outdoors, the cyclone added insult to injury as it barreled through Long Beach Island, where a 109-mph wind gust was reported by the National Weather Service late Tuesday morning.

The Surflight Theatre announced the news on its Facebook page, and the Ocean Professional Theatre Co., the nonprofit organization that operates the Surflight Theatre, described the destruction in a GoFundMe fundraiser.

“A successful inventive outdoor season was well underway, with the musical Cabaret just having closed, many children’s theatre shows having played, (and) Frozen Jr. and Mamma Mia about to open,” a statement read.

“The gale force winds did them in by destroying their outdoor tent, collapsing entirely the venue, stage, props and the electric light and sound equipment,” it continued.

The statement said the theater, in its 71st season, is hoping to undertake repairs and reopen the outdoor venue this week.

A phone call requesting comment from a Surflight Theatre representative was not immediately returned.

