Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Asbury Park beach postponed until 2021

A beach concert festival featuring major acts on the beach in New Jersey has been postponed until next year.

The Sea.Hear.Now Festival, originally set for September 19-20 2020 in Asbury Park, is rescheduled for September 18-19, 2021, the organizers announced Thursday.

“While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the Asbury Park community remains our top priority. Our gratitude goes out to the fans who were looking forward to joining us on the beach this year, and we thank you all for your understanding and patience while we made this difficult, but necessary decision,” organizers said in a statement.

Pearl Jam and The Avett Brothers were set to headline the festival, which is also known for its art installations and exhibitions by professional surfers. Billy Idol, The Beach Boys, Patti Smith, and Ani DiFranco are among other acts that were to perform.

Organizers announced the headliners, along with other acts in 2020 lineup, are confirmed for 2021.

The festival will honor all tickets in 2021, and ticket-holders will receive additional information via email on how to receive a refund if they are unable to attend next year’s festival.

In April, the Barefoot County Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood was postponed, and in June, the outdoor concert series at the famed Stone Pony in Asbury Park was canceled.