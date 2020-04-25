Challenge Alert

Down the Shore

Coronavirus Pandemic

Wildwood country music beach concert postponed until 2021

In this Jan. 23, 2020 photo, people walk a dog along the boardwalk in Wildwood, N.J. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

A beach concert festival featuring major country music performers in Wildwood has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barefoot County Music Fest, originally set for June 19-21 on multiple stages across 27-acres , is rescheduled for June 18-20, 2021, the organizers announced.

“We’re heartbroken over what’s happening throughout the country and disappointed BCMF will not happen in 2020, but felt it was the best decision to protect the health and safety of fans, the Wildwood community, artists and BCMF staff,” said Rob Pedlow, a Barefoot Country Music Fest organizer.

Pedlow said organizers will be donating 500 tickets to health care personnel on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Ticket holders can roll over their tickets to 2021, donate their tickets to honor COVID-19 frontline workers, or request a refund. More information is available here.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, and Lynyrd Skynyrd were set to headline. Organizers say discussions are underway with those artists to perform at next year’s event.

