N.J. coronavirus recovery: Bank glitch delays unemployment payments

Unemployment payments delayed by bank glitch

An issue at Bank of America caused by weekend system maintenance will delay unemployment payments to New Jerseyans who are out of work.

The New Jersey Office of Information Technology said Monday the bank notified them of the issue. The office advised those getting unemployment benefits via direct deposit may receive it up to two days late.

Gov. Phil Murphy said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that he was not sure if the glitch also is delaying the extra $600 unemployment benefit coming from the federal government.

A bank official told NorthJersey.com they are working with the state to get the payments processed as quickly as possible.