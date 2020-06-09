Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. coronavirus recovery: Bank glitch delays unemployment payments

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a news conference regarding COVID-19 cases. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

To date, New Jersey has reported a total of 164,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,214 deaths from the virus.  The state hospital association reported four fewer hospitalizations as of 10 p.m. Monday, bringing the number of people hospitalized to 1,736.  The total in intensive care increased by 12 to a total of 510.

Unemployment payments delayed by bank glitch

An issue at Bank of America caused by weekend system maintenance will delay unemployment payments to New Jerseyans who are out of work.

The New Jersey Office of Information Technology said Monday the bank notified them of the issue.  The office advised those getting unemployment benefits via direct deposit may receive it up to two days late.

Gov. Phil Murphy said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that he was not sure if the glitch also is delaying the extra $600 unemployment benefit coming from the federal government.

A bank official told NorthJersey.com they are working with the state to get the payments processed as quickly as possible.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate