For these young trainees, careers in solar look like Philly’s future

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics counts solar photovoltaic installer as one of the occupations projected to see the greatest percent growth over the next decade. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Pennsylvania is among the top 10 states for job growth in the solar industry since 2015.

“I always heard about solar, but I never really knew what it actually was until I came here,” said Jay Fitzgerald, who finished the training portion of Bright Solar Futures last week. “Then I found out, like, it’s the new thing. And it’s going to be real, real, real good in about 10 to 20 years.”

Some worry wages and benefits in renewable energy jobs don’t stack up to those of traditional fossil fuel jobs at coal- and gas-powered plants. Still, many see the promise of a blossoming industry.

“That’s what renewable energy and what solar is all about: it’s jobs and jobs and jobs,” said Micah Gold-Markel, founder of Solar States, a Philly-based solar installation company that helps teach Bright Solar Futures.

Training to take part in a growing industry

Bright Solar Futures is a career training program through PowerCorpsPHL, Solar States, the Energy Coordinating Agency and the Philadelphia Energy Authority. It’s a paid, roughly six-month hands-on learning experience for people between the ages of 18 and 30 who are unemployed or underemployed, and looking to get connected to a career in renewable energy (Frankford High School runs a version for students). Participants come from a variety of educational and work experience backgrounds, including those returning to the community after being incarcerated. Graduates get a workplace safety certification and other basic credentialing, and are placed in internships that often lead to jobs.

Bright Solar Futures is one of many solar job training programs across the country. These programs are important for training the workforce needed to build enough solar capacity to meet the country’s clean energy goals, said Christelle Khalaf, a professor at the University of Wyoming who studies the economic development potential of renewable energy.

“Demand [for solar industry labor] is definitely going to be a lot higher than supply,” she said. “So that sort of creates this big need for job training programs.”

Job growth projections — like those for the solar industry — are imprecise, said David Passmore, professor emeritus at Penn State University, where he researched workforce development. But in general, the solar industry presents opportunities for workers.

“The first thing that people need to think about is, what [job is] available now? What can I get into? What can I learn?” Passmore said. “There’s no guarantee that you’ll still have that same job [in 10 years], but you need to get into the industry and you start developing work experience.”

Justine Michalczyk, another Bright Solar Futures participant, plans to do several different jobs throughout her career. She entered the training program with a background in electrical work after graduating from a technical high school — and hopes to get her electrical license.

“Because that’s what I really enjoy,” she said.

Micah Gold-Markel, of Solar States, was thrilled to hear his students’ dreams — because he’s seen Bright Solar Futures alumni achieve them.

“I can’t wait for another four or five years to go by to see all of these students and where they’re at — leading teams, going for their electrical licenses, taking their next steps in life,” he said.