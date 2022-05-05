Navin Sasikumar’s curiosity is infectious. As he walks through the woods at Wissahickon Valley Park, his eyes scan the dirt paths for insects. He lifts up rocks, turns over leaves, picks out the songs of birds overhead, and investigates a mysterious black fungus.

“I have no idea what that is,” he said. “But I’m going to take a photo.”

Sasikumar is one of the people who first entered the Philadelphia area into a global wildlife-spotting competition called the City Nature Challenge in 2019. By day, he’s a software engineer for a healthcare company. But in his free time, he wanders through the woods with a pair of binoculars, volunteers with the Delaware Valley Ornithological Club, and organizes the City Nature Challenge in Philly and its surrounding counties.

“I love going out with people and seeing what we can find,” he said. “I love making sure that people know there’s nature around Philly.”

The City Nature Challenge is a friendly competition among cities around the world to see which can document the most species and engage the most people during a few days each spring. Participants snap photos of the plants, animals, and fungi they find, then enter the records into a platform called iNaturalist, which helps wildlife enthusiasts identify species and share their observations — and doubles as a global database on biodiversity. The observation period for this year’s City Nature Challenge is over, and results are expected on May 9.

This year, Philly and its surrounding counties are going up against cities like Harare in Zimbabwe, Moscow, and Dubai in a hybrid collaborative and competitive challenge (worldwide results were reported cumulatively the past two years, rather than by individual cities, because of the pandemic.) As of Wednesday, the Philly area had logged close to 2,000 different species and was ranked eighth worldwide, behind cities including Hong Kong, Cape Town, and Boston.

Even if the Philly area does not win, species sleuthing participants did will not be in vain. Sasikumar, a self-described “iNaturalist nerd,” says each entry citizen scientists make on the platform becomes a data point — which could serve as a record of climate change.

“Because the City Nature Challenge happens at the same time every year over a period of time, we will have enough data to be able to model the effects of climate change and see how it’s affecting the flora and fauna,” he said. “When things are blooming, for example, when birds are migrating, when insects are emerging.”