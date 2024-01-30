Mayor Parker suggested the district could benefit from having students attend school year-round during her campaign for office.

It’s a sentiment Watlington agrees with. “Who’s to say that the school day should just be 180 days,” said Watlington.

“Schools are a safe haven; we want more time, not less time in school. Many of our children get food at schools, they get social and emotional support at schools. They get a lot of structure, and their needs are met at school.”

Watlington says they are in the planning stages to roll out a pilot program for year-round schools that could begin as early as next year, but he recognizes that parents need to be on board before implementing change.

“We think it’s important that we make this an option that parents can opt in, instead of the superintendent saying, ‘You’re going to school on this calendar.’ We are taking our time to build demand,” says Watlington.

The district has also battled with crime. During the 2022-23 school year, 199 students were shot in Philadelphia and 33 of those shootings were fatal, the school district’s Deputy Chief of Communications Monique Braxton said. One 14-year-old, Nicolas Elizalde, student was killed on school grounds.

Watlington pointed to the promotion of Craig Johnson as Deputy Chief of School Safety to illustrate that safety is a priority for the district.

The safe paths program from school offers adult supervision for students to and from school. In TIME SPAN the number of schools taking part has increased from just seven to 20.

But it all boils down to the budget and what the district says they will need to improve as a 21st century school.

Buildings that lack air conditioning and asbestos proved major concerns for the community. Watlington promises they are working on those issues and will continue to make them a priority.

The Inaugural State of the Schools will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The event is by invitation only, but the public can view via a livestream feed beginning at 10 a.m. on the District’s Facebook Page and PSTV. PSTV also streams on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 52 and Verizon Fios 20.