Overdose deaths up: Delaware sets another record in 2021

Delaware’s 515 overdose deaths in 2021 set a record in the state’s history. The death toll is a 15% increase over 2020’s 447 deaths. More than 82% of the overdoses involved fentanyl, about on par with numbers from last year.

Health officials say the increase could be the result of “uncertainty” related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our worries about the impact that COVID-19 would have on Delawareans already struggling with substance use disorder appear to be borne out by the Division of Forensic Science report on overdose deaths,” said Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik.