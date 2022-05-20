Buprenorphine has been shown to help people with substance use disorder by reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. However, lack of transportation and long wait times at emergency rooms can be barriers to access the drug that can be lifesaving. It also can be difficult just to make an appointment while suffering withdrawal symptoms like nausea and chills.

At Penn Medicine and elsewhere, there have been efforts to make it easier for physicians to prescribe buprenorphine as a “bridge” medication, which would help patients make the transition from contact with hospital settings toward long-term recovery.

Penn Medicine hopes to reach more people with substance use disorder by expanding its telehealth program. Patients can now meet providers virtually to quickly access medication- assisted treatment and other recovery services.

“People are able to come to the virtual appointments, because transportation is not a barrier or scheduling isn’t a barrier,” said Penn Medicine peer recovery specialist Nicole O’Donnell. “When you’re struggling, you’re in withdrawal, it’s really hard to maneuver to get to a doctor’s appointment.”