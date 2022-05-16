Want to know which COVID variant you have? Rutgers scientists have a test for that

The test works by using molecular beacons, which create a signal when a specific variant of the virus is present. Secondary to an initial COVID-19 test, it would be used on COVID-positive samples, in either a lab or hospital setting, to determine which variant a person is infected with. In the hospital setting, it could render results in a few hours, just like any other PCR test on the market, the Rutgers scientists say, compared to sequencing, which has a lag of a couple of weeks.

Details about the test were recently published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. The

Rutgers scientists are currently working to make use of the test more widely, and, eventually, to apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in order to commercialize it.

The study’s first author Ryan Dikdan, a doctoral student at the university, said he and his colleagues want to track variants as they emerge in a cost-effective way. They say the test would cost the same as currently available PCR tests, and wouldn’t require any additional equipment, time, or expertise to run.

“Since this is just a normal PCR test, it’s scalable, and you can run it on every single positive COVID sample in order to track emerging variants, in order to track whether a new variant such as Omicron has made its way to America or not. And that’s what we showed in the paper, which was that we picked up when Omicron was coming over,” Dikdan said.

Some COVID treatments are not ‘one size fits all’

The test could also help physicians when they prescribe monoclonal antibody treatments, he said. Monoclonal antibodies are given to a small percentage of COVID-19 patients, of whom are at high-risk of serious illness, such as transplant patients or people with immunosuppressive conditions.

But there are very few monoclonal antibody treatments available, and each treatment only targets specific variants of the coronavirus. Physicians currently try to prescribe those that are most likely to be effective, said Dr. Thomas Fekete, a professor of medicine, microbiology and immunology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

“The goal is to match up the very specific configuration of the antibody with that of the virus … And if you have an outdated antibody that doesn’t recognize some new mutations, it’s like giving nothing,” he said.

Fekete likened how monoclonal antibody treatments aren’t one size fits all to using someone else’s car key on your vehicle.

“In a sense, this is a little bit of what we’re trying to figure out,” he said. “Even small differences in the keys may mean that your car will not unlock. So, we’re trying to get it to the point where we can do it effectively and quickly.”

Knowing which variant of COVID-19 a patient is infected with would help target monoclonal antibody treatment faster and more effectively, Dikdan said of the Rutgers test.

“The idea of being able to check which subvariant they have by using a PCR test, which is very quick compared to sequencing or anything else, could improve patient outcomes. It would not be giving a drug that won’t do anything,” he said.