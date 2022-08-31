Wockenfuss was also notable because he grew up in Wilmington, Delaware and starred at John Dickinson High School. The First State — thanks to its size — doesn’t produce a ton of pro athletes.

In 1980, Wockenfuss was in the middle of probably his best season. That same year, a couple of Delaware guys named John Corradin and JJ Records had a moment of inspiration.

The pair were browsing a gaming store in Wilmington when Corradin spotted a copy of Strat-O-Matic Baseball.

Strat-O-Matic baseball is like the original version of fantasy sports. You and your opponent have cards that represent the actual players in the big leagues. And you play a game against each other by rolling dice to determine the outcome of each at bat. It’s like “board game meets ball game”.

Corradin got excited because he had fond memories playing Strat-O-Matic in college. So Records chimed in with an idea.

“I said, ‘Well, John, we should start a league,” Records recalled. “That’s how it all began.”

Just like that, Corradin and Records decided to start a Strat-O-Matic baseball league. Managers would run their own teams and they’d play a series of in-person games against each other over the course of a 28-week season. There’d be playoffs, a World Series. The whole thing.

They decided to name the league for a local sports star. And one name rose to the top: John B. Wockenfuss.

Wockenfuss wasn’t a “famous, Hall-of-Famer kind of a guy,” explained Records. “But a guy who … is a little quirky. Famous for a batting stance. [He] just seemed like our kind of guy. Why not?”

Thus began the John B. Wockenfuss Strat-O-Matic baseball league.

What makes the league so remarkable, though, is not its name or its origin story. It’s the fact that the John B. Wockenfuss Strat-o-Matic baseball league still exists.

JJ Records says the league is, as far as he knows, the oldest, continuous Strat-O-Matic baseball league in the country. In other words, the league does not reset after each season. Each team slowly morphs season-to-season — just like a real ball club.

Records’ team, the Kansas City Royals, first took form 40 years ago. Today’s version descends, in a jagged line, from that original version.

Not many things in our lives have that kind of staying power — certainly not things that require more than two-dozen, in-person meet ups a year.

“And you play four or five games a night,” said Records. “So it’s like being in a bowling league. You’re going to commit about three-to-five hours a week.”