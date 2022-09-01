The garden is intended to honor loved ones who have died from opioid and substance use disorders, and to call attention to an ongoing addiction epidemic.

More than 1,000 people have died in Philadelphia from drug overdoses since 2017, said Mayor Jim Kenney at the garden’s ribbon-cutting ceremony

“Their loved ones continue to fight by demonstrating that this can happen to anybody,” he said. “Nobody is immune to a tragedy like this, and only by speaking up can we begin to squash the stigma. So much more can be done to prevent future tragedies.”

For Spina, seeing so many other families who have experienced a similar loss is “heartbreaking,” but at the same time, “to know all of us are not alone, that’s kind of comforting.”

Just a few feet away, Gwen LeGrande placed a plant tag in a garden bed with her son’s name, Christopher Tubbs, who died in May of an overdose.

“Christopher was a young man who cared about people. He gave to people even when he didn’t have anything,” she said. “He made a lasting impact on their life. He’s so truly missed by all of his friends and family, and I think this is an excellent way to keep his memory alive.”