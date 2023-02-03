Free baby formula is being distributed to Delaware parents in need

Hall-Long said she’s hoping for more loads from Australia, too. She pointed out that the 28.2-ounce canisters from Gensco Pharma could “provide for 21 supplemental formula feedings for each infant.” Hall-Long said the brand being provided — Care Infant Formula A2+ — is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Division of Public Health, and is similar to the popular Similac.

Hall-Long, a registered nurse, said she’s long been concerned that the shortage might lead moms to try to water down the formula to make it last longer. “The one thing we have feared during this time is that people would dilute formula, and that’s very, very dangerous,’’ she said.

Diluting formula deprives babies of needed nutrients and could lead to their hospitalization, according to DEThrives, a collaboration that includes the Division of Public Health and a collaboration of the Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium.

Robert Andrzejewski, CEO of Donate Delaware and former superintendent of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, said baby formula is one of the basic building blocks a child needs for their education.

“We talk about the importance of students reading by the third grade or the trouble they’re going to have for the rest of their school careers,’’ Andrzejewski said. “If the young ones don’t have proper nutrition when their minds are developing and they’re developing their bodies, we’re going to have even more problems in the future.”

Dara DuPont of Rose Hill Community Center south of Wilmington, which will serve as one distribution point, said the added inventory will be a godsend for families in need.

“Moms call the center all the time asking for help,” she said, “and we are thankful we are able to help them meet the needs of their babies.”