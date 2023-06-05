What comes next?

The governor’s budget address kicked things off earlier this year. That speech is an opening offer, and every year it is followed by hearings with the state departments and agencies in which lawmakers interrogate officials about past actions and future goals.

Those hearings ended in April (you can find transcripts of state House budget hearings here and video of state Senate budget hearings here). The Capitol has been pretty quiet since then, with leadership in both major parties playing their cards close to their chests.

But now that Memorial Day has passed, expect things to speed up quickly as the June 30 deadline approaches.

Publicly, interest groups will hold rally after rally in the Capitol Rotunda, touting why their issue must be addressed this year (a calendar of events can be found here).

Behind closed doors, negotiations will intensify among top lawmakers. While there are 253 members serving in the General Assembly, very few of them get to sit at the negotiating table.

Leadership — namely the speaker of the state House, president pro tempore of the state Senate, floor leaders, and appropriations chairs — and their staff hash out the details, although leaders usually talk with rank-and-file members to gauge their priorities during negotiations.

You can also expect to see lawmakers in the building for regular session days as legislative leaders position bills to head swiftly to the governor’s desk.

What it takes to pass a budget

The General Assembly must pass several bills to complete the budget.

It takes at least six days for a bill to go through the committee and floor process in both chambers, allowing the legislation to be sent to the governor for consideration.

Amendments can slow down the process. For example, if the state House amends a bill after it has already passed the state Senate, the legislation must return to the upper chamber for reconsideration.

To speed up the process, leadership will often take an unrelated bill that has already passed the other chamber and insert budget language into it.

This has several benefits. One, the bill will go back to the other chamber’s rules committee, dominated by loyal and veteran lawmakers rather than rank-and-file members who may be tempted to slow things down and attempt to insert their own priorities.

And unlike the initial process for passage, bills on concurrence are subject to different rules. They can be put up for a vote within hours (or sooner if lawmakers agree to suspend the rules), rather than days.

In addition to a bill that shows how much money should be appropriated to different line items (here’s an example), lawmakers must also pass code bills that serve as an instruction manual for how that money should be spent.

Veteran Capitol watchers keep an eye out for these bills as legislative leaders often use them to quietly make far-reaching policy tweaks or direct money to pet programs.

In past years, lawmakers approved code bills that temporarily prevented municipalities from banning plastic bags and created state rules for college athletes’ endorsement deals.

The final budget deal is usually revealed in the days approaching June 30 and swiftly passed, before being sent to the governor.

The legislature may also pass other bills that are seemingly unrelated to the budget but whose consideration has been negotiated as part of backroom talks. That happened last year, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that eliminated third-party election funding — a priority for Republicans — and created a $45 million state grant program for county election boards.

What’s on the table as a bargaining chip is impossible to say early on, but Capitol sources have discussed everything from a minimum wage hike to regulatory reform as building blocks to a final deal that’ll make everyone happy.