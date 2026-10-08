Tariffs, taxes and other takeaways from Josh Shapiro and Stacy Garrity’s governor debate

With less than four weeks until Election Day, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and challenger Stacy Garrity faced off Wednesday night in Harrisburg for their only scheduled debate as part of the 2026 governor’s race.

The Democratic incumbent and the Republican state treasurer sparred over a variety of policies, including the economy, the state budget, data centers and health care, offering voters diverging views on how the state should be run.

While the debate mostly focused on policy, the candidates got heated at times, such as when abc27’s Dennis Owens asked Shapiro whether he would sign a voter ID law.

The Democrat responded that he would be open to it but that “it can’t be based on the kind of conspiracy theories that my opponent and others continue to this day to spew.”

President Donald Trump has regularly called for additional voter screening, casting doubt about the security of the upcoming midterm election and spreading fear that noncitizens are voting. Election experts have repeatedly debunked those claims. He has also falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election.

Shortly after being elected treasurer, Garrity joined a rally of skeptics questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election but has since distanced herself from that position.

The discussion over voter IDs led to a heated exchange in which Shapiro accused Garrity of taking direction from Trump and said that she couldn’t be trusted to take part in certifying the 2028 election.

“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” Garrity shot back at Shapiro. “I don’t even know why you’d say that and how you can look yourself in the mirror at night.”

“It’s the facts of your record,” Shapiro said.

“No, it’s not the facts of my record,” Garrity responded.

Here are some other key takeaways from the debate.

Data centers: Policy vs. pause

Owens pointed out that both candidates had shifted positions on data centers. He said that a majority of Americans have expressed concern over their local placement.

Asked why he was not in favor of a moratorium on new data center development as other states are doing, Shapiro called moratoriums a “timeline to get to a policy” and said that he had already implemented an executive order that obviated the need for a pause.

“I put in place the strictest policy, the strictest guardrails in the nation to ensure that our communities are protected,” he said. “If a local community does not want that data center to be built in their community, it will not be built.”

Garrity has called for a moratorium but did not give a duration for it.

“A real leader doesn’t need that long of a pause,” she said. “You get all the stakeholders around the table and you find out what you need to do to protect rate payers and protect communities. So as long as it takes.”