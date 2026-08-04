Election integrity in the 2026 midterms

Are you worried about election integrity? A recent Gallup poll found that around two-thirds of Americans are concerned that political leaders will pressure officials to change the election outcome of this year’s midterms and more than half worry about ballot counting and ineligible voters.

President Trump has repeatedly raised questions about our election integrity. He has continued to make false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and has appointed election deniers to key positions in his administration. He set off a nation-wide redistricting wave and has tried to seize state voter data. He continues to push Congress to pass the SAVE Act, which would require voters to prove citizenship, and is asking the Supreme Court again to allow new restrictions on mail-in voting with the midterms just three months away.

All this has Democratic leaders preparing for worst case scenarios. Meanwhile, the revelation that a glitch in New Jersey’s voter system allowed non-citizens to register has given traction to G.O.P. efforts to tighten rules.

This hour, we’ll talk about threats to election security, the erosion of voter confidence and what it takes to keep our elections free and fair.

Guests