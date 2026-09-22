New Jersey election 2026: Cory Booker faces 3 challengers in U.S. Senate race. Here’s what to know
The incumbent Democrat is being challenged by Republican Justin Murphy, independent Veronica Fernandez and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky.
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- N.J.’s U.S. Senate race: What’s at stake
- Cory Booker: About | Political experience | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Justin Murphy: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Veronica Fernandez: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Joanne Kuniansky: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will serve as U.S. senator for the next six years. U.S. House of Representatives seats are also on the ballot.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s seat, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What’s at stake in the race?
One-third of U.S. Senate seats are up for election. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 53-45 margin over Democrats. Two Independent senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, caucus with the Democrats. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the Senate.
Who’s running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey?
- Democratic Party: Cory Booker (incumbent)
- End the Corruption! Party: Veronica Fernandez
- Republican Party: Justin Murphy
- Socialist Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky
What to know about incumbent Democrat Cory Booker
Booker, 57, was born in Washington, D.C., and his family moved to Harrington Park, New Jersey, when he was a child. Booker grew up in Harrington Park and now lives in Newark with his wife.
Booker attended Northern Valley Regional High School in nearby Old Tappan, where he was an All-American football player. After graduation, he attended Stanford University, was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship and attended the University of Oxford and then Yale Law School.
After graduation from Yale, Booker moved to Newark and, in 1997, founded a nonprofit that provided free legal services to lower-income residents. A year later, he was elected to the Newark City Council. Booker was elected Newark mayor in 2006.
In October 2013, Booker won a special election to represent New Jersey in the Senate, becoming America’s fourth directly elected Black senator. The following year, he was reelected to a full six-year term, and was reelected again in November 2020.
What to know about independent candidate Veronica Fernandez
Fernandez, 67, was born and raised in Franklin, New Jersey. She lives in Long Valley, Morris County. She is married with two children.
Fernandez worked for years as a property casualty insurance underwriter. She is a longtime activist affiliated with the League of Women Voters. She previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2020, U.S. House in 2022, and New Jersey General Assembly in 2023. Fernandez is running for U.S. Senate this year under the “End the Corruption!” party designation.
What to know about Republican Justin Murphy
Murphy, who is in his early 60s, was raised in the Pinelands section of South Jersey, which he said “has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.” He now lives in Tabernacle Township. His website says his campaign for the U.S. Senate is dedicated to the men and women of America’s military.
Murphy enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17, graduated from Rowan University, then received a law degree from Widener University School of Law. He has worked as an attorney in real estate, contracts, energy and for the Medford Gym & Aerobic Center, Inc.
What to know about Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky
Kuniansky, 73, was born in New Jersey, and attended high school in Atlanta, Georgia, where she became active as a civil rights and anti-Vietnam war activist. She joined the Socialist Workers Party in 1977 and currently lives in West New York, New Jersey.
While working as a refinery operator, meat packer, machine operator and as a deli worker at Walmart, Kuniansky spent much of her adult life as a union activist. She helped build solidarity in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, and she walked the picket line of striking nurses in New York and joined protest rallies at the federal Delaney Hall detention center in New Jersey. She has supported many rallies against antisemitism across the region.
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