Booker said residents across the Garden State are struggling to make ends meet and that many feel the American dream is out of reach. “Our economy is rigged for the wealthiest and the most powerful,” he said. “The policies of the Trump administration have made everything worse—raising prices and costing us jobs. I believe we need to be creative and bold in order to create an economy where New Jerseyans can redeem the American Dream again.”

He said his “Keep Your Pay Act” is a practical way to help lower-income residents keep their heads above water. “We have to take on the big corporations who are consolidating power so they can drive up prices,” he said. “We have to end the corruption in every branch of our government that is allowing corporations to buy special treatment.”

Booker said the Middle East is a region with deep, grievous injustices and untold suffering. “America’s policy should be focused on ensuring just and lasting peace for all people in that region,” he said. “Which is why I have long called for a two-state solution with a permanent home for the Palestinian people.” He said he supports efforts to stop violence and increase humanitarian aid in the region. “ I called out the Netanyahu government — which I believe worse than Trump’s — and I hope his government is thrown out of power in the upcoming Israeli elections,” Booker said.

Booker is opposed to the war in Iran. He said, “The Iran War will go down in history as one of the most consequentially stupid decisions an American president has ever made.” He said this conflict has destabilized the U.S. economy and forced prices to rise.

Booker said he supports efforts to stop the war. “I will not vote for a single dollar to continue this conflict, and I believe the Senate must start doing its job and assert our constitutional responsibility over matters of war and peace, check this out of control president, and stop carrying on with business as usual until this war is ended,” he said.