Delaware U.S. Sen. Chris Coons easily wins 4th term in Congress

Delawareans have reelected U.S. Sen. Chris Coons to his seat in Congress after he easily defeated his Republican opponent, physician Mike Katz, Tuesday night.

This will be his fourth consecutive term in office. Coons was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Delaware Department of Elections website had Coons with 67.2% of the vote, compared to Katz’s 32.8%.

Coons celebrated the seats Democrats picked up Tuesday night across the country in his speech.

“We have been weeping in our isolation, in our loneliness, in our depression as we have watched this president break through barriers, break laws, break our culture,” he said. “And yet tomorrow morning, when you pick up your newspaper ‘Joy, joy, joy.’”

The Democrat bested three Democratic challengers in the primary election, securing nearly 80% of the votes, according to AP. Katz beat military veteran John Shulli to win the Republican nomination.

Coons serves on Senate Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics committees. He is the vice chair of the Ethics Committee and the ranking Democrat on the Defense Appropriations subcommittee.