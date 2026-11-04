Elections 2026

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker wins reelection in New Jersey

Booker defeated Republican Justin Murphy, an independent and a Socialist Worker’s Party candidate.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at the National Action Network Convention in New York on April 11, 2026.

File: U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at the National Action Network Convention in New York on April 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to his third full term in the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, defeating Republican Justin Murphy, an attorney and a former Tabernacle Township Committeeman, independent candidate Veronica Fernandez, and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky.

Booker was declared the winner by the Associated Press at 8:01 p.m.

There are 2,572,254 registered Democrats in New Jersey, compared to 1,686,614 Republicans.

During the campaign, Booker told WHYY News that providing financial relief to New Jerseyans struggling to make ends meet was one of his top priorities. He also said he would continue to stand up to the Trump administration and “put a check on their agenda of chaos, corruption and cruelty.”

At a debate Oct. 8, Booker and Murphy expressed different views on the Iran war and the economy.

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Booker said he opposed the war because it has created a cost-of-living crisis. He said military force should only be used as a last result when diplomacy fails. Murphy said he supported the war because he believed Iran would use a nuclear weapon if it had one, which he said would be a disaster.

Booker said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the conflict created a cost-of-living crisis. Murphy praised President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, noting the poverty rate declined to 10.2% last year, the lowest level since the U.S. Census Bureau began tracking the statistic in 1959.

Booker, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in June, has not ruled out a run for President in 2028. He delivered the longest continuous speech on the U.S. Senate floor in history last April, at 25 hours and 5 minutes, blasting several actions taken by Trump.

Booker, who lives in Newark with his wife, won a special election to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate in 2013, following the death of U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg. The next year, he was reelected to a full six-year term and was reelected again in November 2020.

WHYY’s Jaysa Dold contributed to this reporting.

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