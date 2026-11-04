Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to his third full term in the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, defeating Republican Justin Murphy, an attorney and a former Tabernacle Township Committeeman, independent candidate Veronica Fernandez, and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky.

Booker was declared the winner by the Associated Press at 8:01 p.m.

There are 2,572,254 registered Democrats in New Jersey, compared to 1,686,614 Republicans.

During the campaign, Booker told WHYY News that providing financial relief to New Jerseyans struggling to make ends meet was one of his top priorities. He also said he would continue to stand up to the Trump administration and “put a check on their agenda of chaos, corruption and cruelty.”

At a debate Oct. 8, Booker and Murphy expressed different views on the Iran war and the economy.