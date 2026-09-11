New Jersey election 2026: What to know about the 12th Congressional District race
The 12th District covers parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties.
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- N.J.’s 12th Congressional District: What’s at stake?
- Adam Hamawy: About | Top priorities | Positions on key issues
- Andres Jinete: About | Top priorities | Positions on key issues
- Winston Jordan: About | Top priorities | Positions on key issues
- Gregg Mele: About | Top priorities | Positions on key issues
In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will serve as U.S. senator for the next six years. U.S. House seats are also on the ballot.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 12th Congressional District seat in parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What to know about Democrat Adam Hamawy
Hamawy, 56, grew up in New Jersey and lives with his wife in South Brunswick. He has four children. Hamawy is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with an office in Princeton, and he served in the U.S. Army as a combat trauma surgeon.
Hamawy said he has been volunteering as a doctor around the world in war and disaster areas for many years. “I’ve been in Central America, Africa, the Middle East. Most recently I’ve been in Gaza twice over the past few years,” he said.
What to know about Green Party candidate Andres Jinete
Jinete, 29, was born and raised in Bound Brook, New Jersey, where he currently resides. He’s a management student at Kean University and an aspiring children’s librarian. He is a steering committee member of the Latinx caucus of the Green Party.
For the past 10 years, he has worked at different libraries in the 12th District, setting up programs for seniors and families. Jinete is a member of the Central Jersey Tenant Union, representing one of the largest apartment complexes in Bound Brook. He said when ICE began arresting members in the community, he worked to build rapid response networks across the Garden State.
What to know about independent Winston Jordan
Winston Jordan, 68, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Hopewell Township, New Jersey. He attended Hunter College in New Jersey, he’s a U.S. Army veteran and he has worked as a computer systems analyst, engineer and IT executive.
Jordan’s campaign slogan is “Get Money Out.”
What to know about Republican Gregg Mele
Gregg Mele is a lifelong New Jersey resident and currently lives in Plainfield with his wife. He said he was raised by “blue-collar parents” who instilled “a deep respect for hard work, personal responsibility and service.” He has two children.
Mele graduated from Montclair State University and received a law degree from New York University School of Law. He is an attorney and has worked as a businessman and a graduate professor at Stevens Institute of Technology.
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