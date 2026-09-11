Hamawy said the economy works great for corporations and billionaires, but not regular people. “Your average working family seems to be falling behind every year,” he said. “We need to start fighting for working families, not just the very rich; these are choices that Congress can make.”

He said he sees the current support for Israel and what is happening in Gaza as a problem. “I personally was in Gaza and witnessed the genocide first-hand,” he said. “We should be consistent with our values, and consistent with applying our laws. We should not be supplying arms to any country that is violating international human rights laws. Israel clearly is.”

Hamawy said he is also concerned that the U.S. is turning its back on allies around the world, including Ukraine and Canada, and he opposes the war with Iran.

“It’s an illegal and immoral war that is not making us any safer,” he said. “It has raised gas prices, and really the price of everything. We are now in a more dangerous position than we were before it started.”