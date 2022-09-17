Charles Vinson often spanked the boys on camera and raised his fist to them, the indictment said, adding that he also witnessed some of his wife’s attacks.

Beyond attempted strangulation, child abuse, endangerment, and conspiracy counts, both parents are also charged with kidnapping, for allegedly restraining the boys “with the purpose of terrorizing” them, the indictment said.

The Vinsons are also accused of providing false information to medical professionals evaluating and treating the boys.

If convicted on all charges, Mary Vinson faces 40 to more than 1,150 years in prison, Jennings said. Her husband would face 16 to more than 270 years in prison.

“It’s a horrific situation,’’ said Kellie Turner, acting director of Prevent Child Abuse Delaware. “I’ve been doing my job for 27 years, and it’s just so heartbreaking to hear those things.”

Turner said she has only read about the case, but is gratified that “intervention did occur” and the children were removed from the home. “It’s critical for the future of those children. So hopefully they’ll be provided the support and resources that they need to recover from their experiences.”

Jennings added that “my prayers are with the victims who, thank God, are somewhere safe. We will seek swift and complete justice against the accused; nothing matters more than protecting our kids.”

Josette Manning, secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families, said she could not comment. Manning’s department includes the agencies that investigate child abuse and run the foster care program.

Everyone plays a role in keeping children safe

Turner said that cases like the Vinsons should also serve to remind the public that child abuse is preventable and they everyone has a role in keeping kids safe.

One way is by calling the state’s hotline — 1-800-292-9582 — or using the Take Care Delaware online portal to report suspected abuse or neglect.

While doctors, social workers, school employees, health care, and law enforcement professionals are mandated by law to report suspected abuse or neglect, Turner said children are safer when everybody keeps an eye out for signs of children in peril.

“When you are involved with families or seeing something that’s concerning, it’s important that you are calling the hotline,’’ Turner said. “It’s important for people to remember that when you’re calling the hotline, you’re not trying to get somebody in trouble. What you’re doing is asking for help.”

In acute situations, when a child is being harmed or they are perceived to be in life-threatening danger, Turner says people should not hesitate to call 911.

The bottom line, Turner said about the allegations against the Vinsons, is “they are the things that we work really hard to try to prevent from happening.

“You don’t want to hear about any child being hurt, obviously, but some of those allegations are just horrifying and this just helps us understand the importance of really working to prevent abuse, so no child has to have that experience. “

Parents and guardians can also call the Help Me Grow hotline by dialing 211 to get connected to community resources to help manage challenges.