Philly schools commit to full return to classrooms, won’t mandate faculty vaccination

The School District of Philadelphia is going full steam ahead on plans to reopen school buildings five days a week in the fall.

In Superintendent William Hite’s weekly press conference on Friday, district leaders detailed their health and safety plans, which fall under Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

For in-person learning, the district is mandating masks for all students, staff, and teachers, no matter their vaccination status.

Staff will be tested weekly for COVID-19, and students will get tested if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. Schools will also mandate 3 feet of physical distancing, when possible.

So far, according to district leaders, about 50% of all staff have received the vaccine through their partnership with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Other staff have likely received the vaccine through outside entities, but the district isn’t tracking the total tally.

As cases of the Delta variant rise across Pennsylvania and the nation, more and more businesses and hospitals are requiring the vaccine for employees. CHOP itself announced this week that it would mandate vaccination, in part because it serves many patients under 12 who are ineligible to get shots.

That same rationale has not taken root among school leaders in the region. On Friday, Hite said the district is not planning to make a mandate — yet.

“We know that there are many private institutions that are going that route,” said Hite, “But we have not gone that route yet under advice of counsel. And so when we can mandate it, we will. But at the moment, we have not been advised that that is something we should do.”

Hite and Dr. Susan Coffin, a physician for the Division of Infectious Diseases at CHOP, pleaded with the school community to get vaccinated before the school year starts and as new evidence emerges about the greater transmissibility of the delta variant.

“Those critical mitigation factors that kept us safe last year, as we brought children back into the schools in the spring, will keep us safe against this variant,” said Coffin. “If you or your child is eligible to get a vaccine and haven’t taken that opportunity yet, now is your time. That will provide such a great additional layer and that’s something you have control over.”