For many middle and high schools, the district proposes a bell time of 7:30 a.m., despite guidelines from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommend that middle and high school students begin classes at 8:30 a.m. or later.

Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear how residents are reacting to the school district’s proposed new bell times.