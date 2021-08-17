SEPTA union asks for hazard pay and higher wages as contract negotiations begin

SEPTA and the union that represents thousands of transit workers have begun negotiating a new contract.

Transport Workers Union Local 234 wants the new contract to acknowledge its members as frontline workers who showed up despite risks to their personal safety. The union says SEPTA was late in getting them personal protective equipment, so they worried about their safety at work.

More than 800 SEPTA employees have gotten COVID-19, and nine have died since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“I’ve been in every round of negotiations for probably the last 20 years, and this by far is going to be the hardest, based off of where we are in the world today,” Brian Pollitt, the union’s executive vice president, said in a video statement Tuesday.

“Let’s get away from … business as usual and get to the human side,” said SEPTA cashier Malikah Askia.