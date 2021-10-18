Philly to begin hiring an all-new class of unarmed traffic officers this month

In theory, she says, civilianizing traffic enforcement minimizes contact between drivers and law enforcement while lowering the stakes of an encounter. But the plan to roll out this new class of officers in Philadelphia has moved slowly in part due to the pandemic but also because of the new questions that come with the model.

In March of 2020, Mayor Jim Kenney committed $1.9 million in funding to the Philadelphia Police Department to create a class of about 20 ​​Public Safety Enforcement officers. But officials hit pause on the plan last year, blaming the pandemic. At that time, officials hoped the officers would roll out this year. Then, last month, administration spokesperson Joy Huertas said the city plans to post the officer job listings by the end of October. But residents shouldn’t expect to see the officers hit the streets until the spring of 2022 at the earliest.

“The goal is to launch the program early in the new year,” Huertes said.

The officers will eventually focus on directing and managing traffic, spotting illegal or unpermitted activity and enforcing parking and traffic regulations, like parking in a crosswalk or double parking, or unpermitted right-of-way closures or encroachments, according to the Kenney administration.

Traffic officers would also coordinate with the police department around crashes and other disturbances. The new officers would be deployed to “high need” intersections in Center City during weekday peak hours –– 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. –– but would “address activities throughout the Center City that impact congestion” during off-peak hours.

All officers will receive four weeks of training on motor vehicle regulations, safety, implicit bias, and citation issuance, according to the city. Officers will report to Michael Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability.

The new officers will come on the scene soon after a new city law banning police officers from stopping drivers for so-called minor traffic infractions such as a broken tail light or a failure to show an inspection sticker.

However, despite a year’s hiatus in implementation, the city had few other detailed answers about the nature of the program. The spokesperson blamed “strained capacity” in City Hall due to the pandemic for delaying planning.

But experts say those details are important, particularly with the city just days or weeks away from embarking on what could be one of the first programs of its kind in the modern era –– civilian traffic enforcement is not a new idea, but history has shown it is not an easy one to effectively implement.