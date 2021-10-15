Philly scores a ‘D’ on 2020 transportation goals as Kenney vows progress by 2023

Kenney administration officials conclude that the city accomplished 61% of the improvements they set out to complete by 2020. The administration classified 6% of projects as stalled and 1% obsolete while 32% were moving ahead on a delayed timeline. Officials reported that 73% of the projects targeted for completion in 2025 were at low-risk of disruption.

But transit experts, like University of Pennsylvania professor Megan Ryerson, say the city is still moving too slowly — especially given that 2020 saw the worst year for auto deaths locally in well over a decade. Over the12 months, 156 people were killed in crashes on Philadelphia streets, an 82% increase over the previous five year average.

“I think there has been progress. I think it has been much too slow,” she said.

She notes the city’s report positively assesses efforts to create two pilot “slow zones” near neighborhood public schools, and questioned why the city had meted out these improvements when it had received nearly 40 applications from other interested groups.

“It was like the Hunger Games. And then they just picked two neighborhoods,” she said. “Why are we pitting neighborhoods against each other? Fixing a few pieces doesn’t make for a safe transportation network.”

The report acknowledges the sudden spike in auto-related deaths — which planners linked to decreasing congestion and increasing traffic speeds during the pandemic — and admits the city fell behind on key initiatives, including the effort to eliminate traffic deaths.

“We are not on track to achieve the goal of Vision Zero by 2030,” the report’s authors wrote. “We will redouble our efforts to implement a Safe Systems approach for traffic safety and will leverage anticipated Federal funding to deliver more Vision Zero projects.”

The pandemic set the city behind on Vision Zero on multiple fronts. Not only did deadly traffic crashes become more common, the level of city resources available to improve safety infrastructure dropped.