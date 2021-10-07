The day after a pickup truck driver killed a cyclist and fled the scene in Northeast Philadelphia, city officials said they remain committed to Mayor Jim Kenney’s ambitious goal of eliminating traffic deaths, known as Vision Zero.

Kenney referred to the crash, which occurred Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. near Adams Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, at the unveiling of new medians designed to improve safety on North Broad Street between Cecil B. Moore Street and Poplar Avenue.

“We’re asking everybody to reexamine their behavior and conscience to slow down, behave like a normal human being and drive their car normally,” Kenney said.

The mayor said his administration was tackling the issue through infrastructure including the medians but also other interventions that slow traffic and provide “shelter and some ability to get across the street in time.”

The pandemic worsened Philadelphia’s longtime traffic safety epidemic, a trend that played out in cities nationwide.

“This past year has been very challenging,” Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability Mike Carroll said. “In 2020, 156 people were killed in crashes in Philadelphia.”