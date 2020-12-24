Empty streets don’t mean open streets or safe streets.

Philadelphia’s empty roadways in 2020 have resulted in a year that was — in the words of Kelley Yemen, the city’s Complete Streets director — “horrific” with respect to traffic violence. I can’t agree more.

To date, more than 140 people have been killed on the city’s streets — a 63% increase since 2019. At least 45 of those killed were people walking, and five were riding bicycles. This tragically high level of traffic violence reinforces what that the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia has been saying for years: Traffic fatalities and severe injuries caused by motorists is a pressing public health crisis that must be addressed proactively and with urgency.

Roads with few cars not only resulted in rampant speeding, reckless driving, and more children, teenagers, women, and men dying — it also led to more drivers to leave their victims to die without calling for assistance. Based on an analysis conducted by the Bicycle Coalition with information from OpenDataPHL, the number of hit-and-runs in 2020 is more than double — 138% — than the number of hit-and-runs from all of 2019.

In a year that has demonstrated Philadelphia’s streets are more dangerous when empty, the answer is not to just let traffic increase to slow drivers down.

The increased traffic violence reinforces that Philadelphia has an even more compelling reason to address its high per capita fatality rate and continue to work toward zero deaths by 2030, one of Mayor Jim Kenney’s high profile commitments when he took office in 2015.