A lawn at the intersection Broad, Germantown and Erie? Yep, says a new proposal

Trees and lush planters, a lawn and a very short wall designed for sitting are among the amenities proposed for a long-neglected intersection in the heart of North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia officials released the proposed designs for the intersection of Broad, Germantown and Erie on Friday after years of working with neighborhood leaders to reshape the busy North triangle.

The design used input from more than 750 community stakeholders, and all decisions in the design process were made jointly with the Broad, Germantown and Erie Task Force, city officials said. The city and task force are now seeking final comments on the design.

“Overhauling the intersection at Broad, Germantown and Erie is a top priority for our administration,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “It is key to revitalizing this section of North Broad Street and the surrounding neighborhoods.“