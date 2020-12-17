After a fiery crash, a Sharswood block captain is changing the traffic rules for her community

In the 23 years since she bought her Sharswood home, Donna Price has seen four cars crash into her property.

Speeding cars have taken down trees outside her rowhouse and uprooted the light post at 19th and Master. Time and time again, they’ve run into the fence her uncle built along the perimeter of her property. Most recently, a crash in August of 2015 damaged the chain-link structure beyond repair.

“The speeding is just horrific,” said Price, block captain of the 1900 block of Master. “Thank God for the traffic light and my fence, otherwise they would’ve landed on my porch.”

In her North Philly neighborhood, Price estimates she’s witnessed at least two crashes a year — roughly 50 in total in the two decades she’s lived there. Drivers fly down Master Street, smacking into parked cars along the way. Side streets intersecting with 19th are missing stop signs, causing visibility issues and subsequent collisions.

It became too much to bear so Price found a solution.

Working with Tenth Memorial Baptist Church, the block captain submitted an application for the city’s Slow Zone program.

The Vision Zero initiative is the city’s neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach to slowing cars and relieving dangerous traffic patterns. Funded by dollars that come to the city from drivers caught on camera running red lights, it sets up traffic calming measures in hyperlocal sections of the city, billed at $500k apiece.

Applications first opened for the program in 2018, and neighborhoods were scored based on number of crashes, community spaces (like schools or churches) and vulnerable populations living in the area. Fairhill and Kensington got the green light first, set to be unveiled in Spring 2021.

Then, the Vision Zero team announced last month, the next Slow Zones will go up at 19th and Master streets in Sharswood and in the West Passyunk section of South Philadelphia. Price is grateful.

“This is a true blessing,” she said. “It will speak volumes, that we don’t want this anymore. We don’t need this to be 95 or the Schuylkill Expressway. This is not a Nascar racing zone. We’re going to slow it down and have safety for our children.”

The final, fiery crash

The most recent crash on Price’s property, back in 2015, was also the most alarming. When a car smacked into her fence on a balmy summer day, it instantly started to burn. The grass on her front lawn caught fire, too.

Luckily Price’s neighbor is a firefighter. He rushed to the scene, cut the ignition and stopped the blaze before it got out of hand.