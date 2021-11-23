In Washington, final passage of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill drew cork-popping. And for good reason – this landmark legislation includes $65 billion to expand broadband, fix roads and bridges, modernize public transportation, and remove lead pipes.

On some issues – like the infrastructure bill’s long-awaited digital divide plan – it’s more of a starting block than a finish line. The real work still lays ahead – and Pennsylvania needs a plan to get it right.

The bill’s $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is the most ambitious federal initiative ever enacted to address the digital divide. COVID-19 laid bare the costs of the divide, and future generations may look back on this plan the same way we now view Medicaid or SNAP.

The plan is straightforward: Any household earning less than twice the federal poverty limit can get up to $30 a month off their monthly broadband bill. Since most big providers already offer low-income programs for $10 to $20 per month, the program makes entry-level home internet service free effectively for any low-income family. 27% of all Pennsylvania households – almost three and a half million people – will qualify. That’s a pretty big deal.

But just offering broadband for free is no guarantee the unconnected will actually sign up. Years of data – from broadband providers low-income programs, from the city’s ambitious PHLConnectED partnership, and from the FCC’s temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program – all show that these initiatives help, but uptake rates often remain frustratingly low.