Black Clergy of Philadelphia not satisfied with city’s Rebuild plan progress

“Years ago, before the beginning of the soda tax, we were told that this rec center was No. 2 on the list,” Wright said. “Now, if you look at where we are, if No. 2 on the list has not seen a single nail and a single hammer go into a wall, what does that say about for 3 or 4, No. 50 or 67?”

Many of the city’s recreation centers are decayed and lack proper staffing, support or programs to serve the youth in the communities. Some of the facilities have been closed altogether in neighborhoods that need them the most.

“The Rebuild program has not satisfied us because there are too many recreation centers where nothing has been done,” said Rev. Robert Collier Sr., president of The Black Clergy.

“We want immediate results, immediate funding. We don’t want to wait for the Philadelphia Rebuild plan to go into effect, it’s already supposedly in effect,” he continued.

Ed Flythe, known as “Coach Kook” describes the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center conditions as “terrible.” He coached basketball and ran camps at the center throughout the summer and said there were more than enough staff to support children at the center this summer. However, the kids who traveled to other recreation centers throughout the city wondered why the conditions varied.

“When we go to other centers, and we play games other places, they wonder why their parents can come and sit and watch, we don’t have that situation here,” Flythe said.

He said not only is the center’s gym small, but it is obsolete.

“We work hard, we do what we need to do. But we do deserve the best for this community. It is like a black hole. We are always last, I’ve been doing this 40 years and I’m not used to it, and I don’t want these kids to have to go through this any longer.”