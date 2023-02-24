Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation names Jodie Harris president

PIDC is a nonprofit organization founded by the city of Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce in 1958. According to its website, the group works to “to spur investment, support business growth, and foster developments that create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods, and drive growth to every corner of Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Harris is the perfect person to build on the city’s growing industry sectors.

“Philadelphia’s economy is at a critical crossroads, and our city is poised for continued long-term growth despite uncertain global economic conditions,” Kenney said in a statement.

“That’s why it’s so important for someone with Jodie’s intellect, passion, and ingenuity to be at the forefront of helping drive economic growth to every neighborhood and community,” he said.

A native of Philadelphia, Harris is an industry leader with three decades of experience spanning the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

She is the director of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, D.C.

In this role, Harris is responsible for an annual budget of $331 million in fiscal year 2023, consisting of grant and administrative funding that supports the administration of various economic programs, including $5 billion in New Market Tax Credits, $500 million in bond guarantees and more than $300 million in affordable housing grants.

Prior to becoming the director of CDFI, Harris has served 15 years in a variety of roles at the Department of Treasury, including program manager, senior advisor and director of community and economic development policy.

She has a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business from the University of Maryland. She also has two graduate degrees from New York University: an MBA (master of business administration) in finance and management and an MPA (master of public administration) in public policy.

“Jodie Harris brings nearly three decades of deep experience in sustainable economic and community development, paired with a passion for and commitment to driving equitable and inclusive growth strategies across the country that will pay dividends for our entire city, especially our local businesses, workers and entrepreneurs,” said senior vice president at WSFS Bank and chair of the PIDC Board of Directors Salvatore Patti in a statement.

“Jodie’s background leading multifaceted teams while deploying economic development initiatives will be an invaluable asset as she takes the helm at PIDC later this year,” he said.