Street safety advocates petitioned Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Council President Kenyatta Johnson and other council members, demanding protected bike lanes throughout the city.

At least 5,223 people signed the petition organized by 5th Square, Philly Bike Action and Families for Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia. The petition continues calls to restore the funding that was reduced by more than half from the Vision Zero line item in the city budget.