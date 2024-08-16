From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Street safety advocates petitioned Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Council President Kenyatta Johnson and other council members, demanding protected bike lanes throughout the city.
At least 5,223 people signed the petition organized by 5th Square, Philly Bike Action and Families for Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia. The petition continues calls to restore the funding that was reduced by more than half from the Vision Zero line item in the city budget.
According to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, 65 total traffic fatalities have occurred this year in Philadelphia, with 30 pedestrians killed. The lone cyclist killed in a crash was Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia resident Dr. Barbara Friedes, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver July 17 as she rode in a bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.
During a rally outside of City Hall on Thursday, Children’s Hospital attending neonatologist Dr. Joanna Parga-Belinkie said her colleagues are advocating for change “in the wake of something that really devastated our community.”
“She was a wonderful doctor and inspiration to all and a leader for our pediatric residents,” Parga-Belinkie said. “I know that some accidents are preventable, and I believe that we can fix these bike lanes to make them safer.”
The death of Friedes, along with pedestrian Christopher Cabrera and others in July, have led to protests and vigils. Families for Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia representative Julie White discussed with WHYY News how close to home these recent incidents hit her as she still grapples with the death of her father, who was hit and killed on his bike in Philadelphia in September 2021.
“I don’t think anyone should have to experience losing a loved one, or even just a neighbor in this way,” White said. “I first found out that she was 30, and I am 30, so I felt that a little bit … I definitely had to take a few moments for myself just to think about how much work we have to do.”
The petitions were delivered by hand to the mayor’s office by representatives of multiple organizations. With tears in her eyes, Nicole Brunet, the policy director for the Bicycle Coalition, read a letter from a concerned resident who had dealt with the deaths of multiple loved ones.
“There are thousands of people that just want to be able to get around and get home and see their families and show up at holidays,” Brunet said. “And I don’t understand why it’s been so challenging to just get someone to say, ‘We hear you.’”
Council President Communications Director Vincent Thompson said Johnson supports legislation to get a million dollars in extra funding for Vision Zero, but the earliest that legislation can be introduced will be September, when City Council returns to session.
“The council president has gone to bicycle rallies just in the last couple of weeks and has spoken to cyclists,” Thompson said. “He cycles himself. He cycles when he goes on vacation, so he understands the importance of safety.”
Aside from permanent protection for every bike lane, the petition demands substantial safety improvements for bike riders. The petitions key demands include the following:
- Fully protect the bike lanes at Spruce and Pine streets and Allegheny Avenue, as well as other protected bike lanes throughout Philadelphia, with permanent concrete barriers
- End the legacy practice of allowing parking in bike lanes on weekends
- Replace all of the “No Parking” signage with “No Stopping” signage along protected bike lanes
Philadelphia ranks sixth amongst large U.S. cities on the 2024 list of Best Places to Bike, two spots below where it ranked in 2023.
