Gov. Shapiro says Trump administration has unfrozen billions in grants and loans

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday that President Donald Trump’s administration has freed up billions in federal aid that the Democrat had accused it of withholding illegally and unconstitutionally.

Shapiro said in a news conference that more than $2 billion that his administration had identified as either frozen or held up by an unspecified review was now accessible to state agencies.

Shapiro sued in federal court over the aid on Feb. 13, after federal courts had repeatedly rejected the Trump administration’s sweeping pause on federal funding and questioned whether the Trump administration was ignoring court orders.

Shapiro also said he pressed his case in conversations with senior Trump administration officials while he was in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia, which represents the federal agencies named in the lawsuit, did not immediately comment on Monday.

In federal court in Rhode Island, Trump administration lawyers, however, have argued that the government’s move to freeze funds was legal and asked a judge to reject a request by nearly two dozen Democratic states for a preliminary injunction.