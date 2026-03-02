Trump child savings accounts: What they are, who they can help and their impact on wealth inequality
Trump Accounts — or 530A investment accounts — stem from a concept called “baby bonds,” which the creators hoped would reduce the racial wealth gap.
In the heart of the 2026 tax season, the federal government is rolling out one of the more high-profile economic policies of President Donald Trump’s administration: Trump Accounts — or 530A investment accounts — a new tax-advantaged savings and investment program designed to give American children a financial head start.
Created under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” the accounts provide a federal contribution and a tax-advantaged way for families to invest on behalf of their children. Each child born from last year until the end of 2028 and whose family opens an account will receive $1,000 in seed funding. Families can add another $5,000 per year and investments grow tax deferred until the child reaches adulthood.
Trump and supporters describe the accounts as a generational shift in policy.
“This is something that’s so special, has taken off and gone through the roof,” Trump said in his State of the Union speech last week.
Critics, however, caution that the benefits may be oversold and the results uneven.
‘Powerful’ baby bonds
Professor Olivia S. Mitchell, an expert on retirement and long-term savings systems at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, said families who “contribute consistently and invest for growth over the full 18-year period” should reap significant rewards.
“The tax advantage and long compounding window are powerful,” she told WHYY News. “Even modest annual contributions can grow meaningfully if invested in diversified equities and left untouched.”
According to the White House, the total savings could go over $300,000 by the time the child turns 18 years old, though some financial planning and wealth management experts have calculated the likely maximum to be closer to $270,000. The account holder could then use the funds for a variety of purposes, including paying for college or buying a home.
Although named after the current president, the idea stems from an economic policy proposal dating back to 2010 in which economists William Darity of Duke University and Darrick Hamilton of The New School presented “baby bonds,” which they argued could help “eliminate the racial wealth gap.” Brad Gerstner, CEO of Silicon Valley-based technology investment firm Altimeter took up the campaign, calling the idea “the most powerful thing in the world” for shrinking the wealth gap. Gerstner was responsible for the Super Bowl LX pregame ad promoting Trump accounts.
In 2018, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker submitted a bill to create “American opportunity accounts,” the precursor to Trump’s version of “baby bonds.” The New Jersey Democrat has resubmitted the bill every session of Congress since and is now reaching across the aisle to help promote Trump accounts of which he has said he “loves the concept” though he “hates the name.”
“These accounts will launch a once-in-a-generation expansion of economic opportunity and prosperity for every American child, helping millions of families realize the American dream through homeownership, education, or entrepreneurship,” he wrote in a letter co-signed with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to the CEOs of Fortune 1000 companies, urging them to support the accounts.
Children left behind
However, critics say that the current setup for the investment accounts may actually exacerbate wealth inequality rather than reduce it. Since enrollment is opt-in and tied to filing a tax return, many low-income families — especially those who do not file taxes — are likely to miss the initial $1,000 federal contribution and the opportunity to participate. New York University’s Tax Law Center says “the most vulnerable children” would be excluded.
Additionally, only wealthier families who can afford to add their own funds each year are likely to be able to maximize the benefits of the account. As a result, the program will “skew toward families who already have financial capacity” and “likely widen gaps in asset accumulation rather than narrow them,” according to Mitchell.
“Tax-advantaged accounts tend to be regressive: that is, families with higher incomes contribute more, benefit more from tax preferences, and are more likely to remain invested long term,” she said. “Lower-income families often face income volatility and immediate financial pressures, making contributions difficult.”
Mitchell said that issue could be mitigated by including “features such as automatic enrollment, public seed funding or progressive matching contributions.”
Another way to help disadvantaged children would be including contributions from employers that can add as much as $2,500 in tax-deferred contributions each year. That’s what prompted the letter from Booker and Cruz.
“This initiative was deliberately designed to allow contributions not only from family, friends, and philanthropists, but also from employers who wish to invest in the future of their employees’ children,” they wrote. “By matching contributions for employees’ families, investing in the communities where you operate, or integrating these accounts into your philanthropic strategy, you can significantly enhance the impact of this historic initiative.”
Tech billionaires Michael and Susan Dell have already pledged $6.25 billion, which will seed roughly 25 million accounts, adding another $250 to accounts for children under age 11 who live in lower-income ZIP codes.
Better alternatives?
Critics also argue that families who already have the means to save may find other investment vehicles more flexible or more generous than Trump Accounts. For example, 529 college savings plans offer tax-free withdrawals and, in many states, upfront state tax deductions — benefits that can exceed the value of federal tax deferral alone. However, that must be spent on education expenses such as tuition for college or trade school.
Roth IRAs allow tax-free growth and more flexible withdrawal of contributions without penalty, making them more attractive for long-term planning, but the benefits only kick in later in life. Custodial brokerage accounts or Uniform Gifts to Minors Act/Uniform Transfers to Minors Act accounts give families broader investment options beyond a single stock index fund and no restrictions tied to age-based access, making them attractive alternatives for some households.
In short, critics say Trump Accounts may function as an additional savings option, but not necessarily the most efficient or equitable one compared with existing tools.
However, financial experts such as Mitchell say that eligible families should still set up a 530A account if only to take advantage of the federal contribution — $1,000 in seed money provided at birth will grow to around $150,000 as that child nears retirement age.
How to do it
To set up a 530A, parents or legal guardians must first obtain a Social Security number for the eligible child. They can then initiate the process online at TrumpAccounts.gov and file IRS Form 4547 along with their federal tax return.
The adult custodian will have to provide identifying information for both themselves and the child. To receive any available federal seed contribution, families must check off the option on Form 4547.
While parents and guardians can register now, the Department of the Treasury is expected to initiate the authentication process starting sometime in May 2026 and official contributions and activation are not scheduled until July 4, 2026.
After the account is established, parents, relatives, employers or other eligible contributors can make deposits up to the annual contribution limits.
