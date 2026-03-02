From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the heart of the 2026 tax season, the federal government is rolling out one of the more high-profile economic policies of President Donald Trump’s administration: Trump Accounts — or 530A investment accounts — a new tax-advantaged savings and investment program designed to give American children a financial head start.

Created under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” the accounts provide a federal contribution and a tax-advantaged way for families to invest on behalf of their children. Each child born from last year until the end of 2028 and whose family opens an account will receive $1,000 in seed funding. Families can add another $5,000 per year and investments grow tax deferred until the child reaches adulthood.

Trump and supporters describe the accounts as a generational shift in policy.

“This is something that’s so special, has taken off and gone through the roof,” Trump said in his State of the Union speech last week.

Critics, however, caution that the benefits may be oversold and the results uneven.

‘Powerful’ baby bonds

Professor Olivia S. Mitchell, an expert on retirement and long-term savings systems at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, said families who “contribute consistently and invest for growth over the full 18-year period” should reap significant rewards.

“The tax advantage and long compounding window are powerful,” she told WHYY News. “Even modest annual contributions can grow meaningfully if invested in diversified equities and left untouched.”

According to the White House, the total savings could go over $300,000 by the time the child turns 18 years old, though some financial planning and wealth management experts have calculated the likely maximum to be closer to $270,000. The account holder could then use the funds for a variety of purposes, including paying for college or buying a home.

Although named after the current president, the idea stems from an economic policy proposal dating back to 2010 in which economists William Darity of Duke University and Darrick Hamilton of The New School presented “baby bonds,” which they argued could help “eliminate the racial wealth gap.” Brad Gerstner, CEO of Silicon Valley-based technology investment firm Altimeter took up the campaign, calling the idea “the most powerful thing in the world” for shrinking the wealth gap. Gerstner was responsible for the Super Bowl LX pregame ad promoting Trump accounts.

In 2018, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker submitted a bill to create “American opportunity accounts,” the precursor to Trump’s version of “baby bonds.” The New Jersey Democrat has resubmitted the bill every session of Congress since and is now reaching across the aisle to help promote Trump accounts of which he has said he “loves the concept” though he “hates the name.”

“These accounts will launch a once-in-a-generation expansion of economic opportunity and prosperity for every American child, helping millions of families realize the American dream through homeownership, education, or entrepreneurship,” he wrote in a letter co-signed with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to the CEOs of Fortune 1000 companies, urging them to support the accounts.