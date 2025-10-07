From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of families gathered at Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse on Saturday to mark the first full year of the Philly Joy Bank, a guaranteed income pilot program designed to improve maternal and infant outcomes among residents in vulnerable communities.

The city program opened applications last summer and has enrolled 250 pregnant mothers and their families, who now receive $1,000 a month for 18 months — unrestricted cash they can use in any way they want.

Philly Joy Bank, a collaboration with the city Department of Public Health, enrolled its last participants in March. The city plans to conduct a research study on the effectiveness of the program and issue a report at the end of 2026.

But Nia Coaxum, program manager, said it’s already clear that the money has had some early benefits.

“Folks have reported using this money to prepare for the new baby, to help take care of their existing kids, prepare for back-to-school time, which we know just passed, improve their housing situations, improve their transportation,” she said. “It’s really just improved their mental health, their overall wellbeing, which ultimately was the goal of this program.”

Philadelphia joined other communities and cities across the country that are experimenting with guaranteed income programs to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality and improve health outcomes for babies.

Excessive stress, unmanaged chronic diseases, limited access to nutritious foods, poor insurance coverage and other factors can contribute to pregnancy complications and maternal morbidity, research shows.

These challenges and outcomes disproportionately affect people with low incomes, Black women and babies, and young mothers.

The Philly Joy Bank specifically targets mothers and families in Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion and Nicetown-Tioga neighborhoods, where the number of infants born with very low birthweights is highest, according to city officials.

Participants are also offered financial counseling, lactation support, doula help and referrals to other social services.