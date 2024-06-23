The Philly Joy Bank officially launches Monday to support pregnant Philadelphians with a guaranteed monthly no-strings-attached income.

The pilot program intends to improve maternal and infant health outcomes and reduce racial disparities in a city with some of the highest poverty rates in the nation, and where Black infants are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants.

“It doesn’t have to be that way,” said Dr. Stacey Kallem, director of the Philadelphia Division of Maternal, Child, and Family Health. “Alleviating financial stress during pregnancy can have real and positive impacts on birth outcomes. And the way to alleviate financial stress is actually pretty simple – you give people cash.”

Kallem and her team worked for more than two years to raise $6 million in public and private funds to support the program.

The Philly Joy Bank will serve pregnant women and people in Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion and Nicetown-Tioga, where the number of infants born with very low birthweights is highest, according to city officials.

Residents must apply online while in their second trimester of pregnancy, or between 12 to 24 weeks of gestation. To be eligible, their annual household income must be below $100,000 to qualify.

A total of 250 people will be chosen for the program. Applicants will be selected every two weeks on a rolling basis from a lottery pool.