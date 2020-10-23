Fired SEPTA police sergeant charged with assault for alleged baton beating of protesters

A former SEPTA police officer is facing multiple assault charges for allegedly bashing two people with a baton during protests of racial injustice and police violence in May.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday announced the charges against former SEPTA police Sgt. Matthew Sinkiewicz, who was fired in mid-July.

The Bensalem man allegedly struck two protesters on May 30 during the first wave of demonstrations in the city in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.

Both alleged victims required hospitalization for injuries including a concussion and a gash that required 10 staples to close.

“In order to earn the trust of the public, law enforcement must take an even-handed approach in applying justice, always,” Krasner said. “We must also acknowledge that uniformed officers of the law have a higher duty to build and earn trust with the public they are tasked to protect and serve.”

According to the allegations, Sinkiewicz hit two protesters multiple times on the head and body with his baton, without provocation, during a demonstration at the Municipal Services Building. The District Attorney’s Office said the then-officer submitted a report that did not honestly reflect the events that transpired.

Sinkiewicz faces two counts each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unsworn falsification to authorities, and official oppression.