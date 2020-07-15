SEPTA fires police sergeant for striking protesters with baton

A SEPTA police sergeant who bashed two protesters with a baton at a demonstration against police brutality will be fired for use of excessive force after an internal affairs investigation.

The termination of the officer — Matthew Sinkiewicz — is effective immediately, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

Busch did not release the names of the alleged victims, as they were only able to speak with one, a woman. But the Philadelphia Inquirer recently reported on another individual, Joe Rupprecht, 24, who was struck on the head with a baton on May 30, the first day of major protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Rupprecht was protesting at the since-removed Frank Rizzo statue in front of the city’s Municipal Services Building across from City Hall. He sustained a concussion and gash that required 10 staples to close, according to the report.

Busch said officers have yet to speak with Rupprecht. But he said that the allegations of violence moved the agency to decisive action quickly.

“We take it very seriously,” Busch said. “It came to our attention, we took action as quickly as possible in placing the sergeant on administrative duty.”

The May 30 incident is not the first time Sinkiewicz has faced disciplinary action.

The officer, in 2016, with only about one year on the job, was caught on a bystander’s camera slamming a handcuffed man to the ground who was being arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the Inquirer.